ALTON - Greater Alton Concert Association welcomes “Two on Tap” on Sunday, October 8 at 3:00 pm.

This exciting program featuring the singing and tapping talents of musical theater performers Melissa Giattino and Ron Destefano will take to the stage of Hatheway Cultural Center at Lewis & Clark Community College in Godfrey.

With music from the golden days of song-and-dance their flair breathes new life into classics such as “42nd Street”, and “I Got Rhythm”. With vocal talents as polished as their dance, the audience is in for a treat with “Love Letters” and “You’ll Never Walk Alone”.

To help promote their mission to breathe new life into classic song-and-dance with clever arrangements, a meaningful connection to the audience, and signature high-energy routines they also find time to include young dancers from the towns in which they perform. At this concert they will feature dancers from Jennifer Bishop School of Dance in Alton and DanceWorks Studio in Jerseyville. The students are working ahead to prepare a routine and will meet with Melissa and Ron to polish and perfect the number.

Tickets are available in ALTON at Best Western Premier, CNB Bank & Trust, Alton Convention & Visitors Bureau, Dick’s Flowers, Halpin Music Co., Liberty Bank, Picture This & More, and Senior Services Plus.

BETHALTO: The BANK of Edwardsville and Liberty Bank.

BRIGHTON : CNB Bank & Trust

Article continues after sponsor message

CARLINVILLE: Carlinville Library

CARROLLTON : CNB Bank & Trust

EDWARDSVILLE : The BANK of Edwardsville (Vandalia location)

GODFREY : Liberty Bank (both Godfrey Rd. locations)

JERSEYVILLE : Jerseyville Library

WOOD RIVER : Dick’s Flowers.

More information may be found on the GACA website www.altonconcerts.org or information is available on Facebook. Tickets can also be ordered by calling 618-468-4222.

Greater Alton Concert Association is partnering with Great Rivers Tap and Grill located in Best Western Premier Hotel at 3559 College Ave. in Alton. Show tickets purchased at Best Western Premier may opt for a “Concert & Dinner” package with show ticket and meal voucher worth $20.00 at the restaurant for the special price of $35.00.

More like this: