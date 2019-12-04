GODFREY - The Great Rivers Choral Society is prepared for a strong 19th season led by Music Director Raynard Brown.

The Choral Society is preparing an upcoming concert "A Soliloquy of Wintertide, Escapade" is to be performed at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church 717 State St. Alton, at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. All the performances are free to witness, a free-will offering can be contributed at each performance.

Light out of darkness. Comfort in a time of fear and uncertainty. These are themes of wintertime, with long nights and bitter weather drawing people together to share light, warmth and companionship. And so the Great Rivers Choral Society’s winter concert series begins with the Festival of Lights.

“I wanted to give a bird’s-eye view of the season,” explains Music Director Raynard Brown. “Before there was a Christmas, there was Hanukkah, and the beauty of that story: the miracle of lamplight lasting long after the oil was gone. And in Christmas, the beautiful radiance continues.

"The repertoire for this concert series covers a range of music from a Nigerian Christmas song sung in the original Yoruba, to lively adaptations of seasonal standards. “The first half of the concert is sacred, and the second half is secular,” explains Brown, “but what the songs all have in common is the spirit of joy, peace and hope. I’m excited that we’re able to share this beautiful music with people, and hope they will carry the sense of joy, of peace, of hope with them throughout the busy holidays ahead.”

"In addition to performance pieces that showcase the talents of the chorus, the audience will be invited to sing along with a few favorites. A cookie reception follows."

For more information, contact Raynard Brown, (618) 604-1319.

ABOUT GREAT RIVERS CHORAL SOCIETY

Great Rivers Choral Society, Inc., which was founded in the fall of 2001, is an adult chorus of mixed voices whose objective is to foster and encourage music education and appreciation in southwestern Illinois. The choir is made up of 40-60 volunteer artists from all age groups and walks of life who enjoy singing and are looking for a means of expressing collectively their vocal talents.

The purpose of the Great Rivers Choral Society is to promote, encourage and foster the educational and cultural enrichment of its members and residents of communities located in Southwestern Illinois and Missouri near the conjunction of the Illinois, Mississippi and Missouri rivers through study and performance of choral music.

