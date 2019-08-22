Summer is winding down, but that doesn’t mean an end to family fun and adventures! This weekend make plans to channel your inner foodie at a buffet of food trucks; check out the craft beer scene; and rediscover some great blues. All of your weekend excitement is right here in Southwest Illinois.

Twenty local trucks roll into Alton’s Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater for the Sauce Food Truck Festival! Indulge in international and local foods. Garnish your experience with great desserts. Free admission.

Alton Food Truck Festival

Saturday, Aug. 24

4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater, Alton

Feed your soul with the powerful sounds of guitarist Popa Chubby. Enjoy an evening of blues with a style perfected over the last 25 years.

Night of Blues with Popa Chubby at Wildey Theatre

Saturday, Aug. 23

8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Wildey Theatre, Edwardsville

Step back in time at the Tri-County Olden Days. Vintage tractors, a blacksmith shop, a flea market, crafts raft and good ol’ fashion foods at the Tri-County Olden Days.

29th annual Tri-County Olden Days

Saturday, Aug. 24 & Sunday, Aug. 25

7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tri-County Antique Club, Dow

Sip on dozens of small batch suds, let the band HOOKie set the mood and enjoy some delicious award-winning SugarFire barbeque at this beer festival with a river view!

Aerie's Craft Beer Festival

Saturday, Aug. 24

2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Aerie’s Resort, Grafton

Take a journey into the past as the “Legends of Crazy Horse” come to life at Cahokia Mounds. Hear family stories from elder Floyd Clown Sr. and author William Matson.



Meet Crazy Horse Elder & Author Matson

Friday, Aug. 23

2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, Collinsville

