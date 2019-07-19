Red hot summer fun is on tap in the Great Rivers & Routes region this weekend! Hop on board the newly opened Grafton Ferry and enjoy a cool dip in the waters of Raging Rivers Water Park. Or grab the freshest produce around in Edwardsville and Alton. Take a walk through the streets of haunted Alton with some real (or make some new supernatural) friends. And that’s just the start to a weekend of great adventures.

Enjoy these tips, trends and reports on our region’s tourism and events.

A sure sign of summer is when the Grafton Ferry opens for the season! This short cut from Missouri to Grafton is up and running after a delay from historic high river waters. Experience a ride this weekend and enjoy all that Grafton has to offer.

Grafton Ferry

Friday & Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Ferry fees apply

Beat the heat with electrifying rides and cool water vibes at Raging Rivers Water Park! Relax in a 700-foot-long Endless River, swim with the sharks on the popular Shark Slide and whirl around in the Swirl Pool!

Raging Rivers Water Park

Open daily at 10:30 a.m.

100 Palisades Parkway, Grafton



Slide into the final weekend of All-Star Restaurant Week. Stop in at participating restaurants for lunch and dinner specials. Don’t forget your commemorative glass at the Alton Visitor Center, while supplies last.

All-Star Restaurant Week

Article continues after sponsor message

Now through Sunday, July 21

Alton, Grafton, Godfrey, Bethalto, East Alton

Get some thrills, chills and sing the birthday song to the ghost of Henry McPike during the “Happy Birthday Henry Tour” at McPike Mansion. This is a great opportunity to communicate with the spirit world and learn about the mansion’s history.

And there’s more in the “Most Haunted Small Town in America”: Alton Hauntings History Walking Tour

Happy Birthday Henry Tour at McPike Mansion

Saturday, June 20, 7 p.m.

McPike Mansion, Alton

Fresh local produce and more fills the streets of Edwardsville this Saturday with seasonal fruits, farm eggs, naturally raised meats and so much more!

Don’t forget this other local market: Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market

Land of Goshen Market

Saturday, July 20, 8 a.m. to Noon

Downtown Edwardsville

Sit back, enjoy an ice cold beer and listen to upbeat music from “Bullseye Womprats”! It’s the last Party in the Park & Craft Beer Night of the season in Collinsville.

Don’t miss this other great live music opportunity: Carlinville Municipal Band

Party in the Park & Craft Beer Night

Saturday, July 20, 7:30 p.m.

Fairmount Park Racetrack, Collinsville

We have a region full of tourism activity and trends! Be sure to check out the latest for our Great Rivers & Routes region of Southwestern Illinois at www.RiversandRoutes.com.

More like this: