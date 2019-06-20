Get ready to light up the weekend because summer is officially here!

Fill your summertime entertainment calendar with all the activities available in the Great Rivers & Routes region including a visit from iconic rocker Steve Miller, a summer fest atop the river bluffs at Aerie’s in Grafton, and an international food feast in Edwardsville.

Enjoy these trips, trends and reports on our region’s tourism and events.

Calling all you jokers and hillbilly rockers, the Steve Miller Band and Marty Stuart will be stopping by to ignite an evening full of classic rock and classic country!

Steve Miller Band & Marty Stuart Concert

Friday, June 21, 7 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m.

Alton Square, Alton

Who’s ready for something a little bit different? Taqueria Z in Edwardsville hosts its Feast of Nations celebrating global food and a day chalk full of musical entertainment.

Feast of Nations

Saturday, June 22, Noon to 10 p.m.

Edwardsville City Park, Edwardsville

Experience traditional country sounds at a unique, historical roadhouse and Route 66 bar!

Silver Creek Bluegrass Band

Saturday, June 22, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Decamp Station, Staunton

Kick back, soak up awe-inspiring views, and enjoy summer specials while tapping your toes to some catchy tunes!

Aerie’s Winery Summer Festival

Friday, June 21 – Sunday, June 23

Aerie’s Winery, Grafton

Rise and Shine! Sunrise takes on a new meaning at Woodhenge in Cahokia Mounds. Welcome the summer solstice alongside Mississippian culture experts at this prehistoric site.

Summer Solstice Sunrise Observance

Sunday, June 23 starting at 5:20 a.m.

Cahokia Mounds Sate Historic Site, Collinsville

We have a region full of tourism activity and trends! Be sure to check out the latest for our Great Rivers & Routes region of Southwestern Illinois at www.RiversandRoutes.com.

