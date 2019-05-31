Rising river waters aren’t stopping the fun in the Great Rivers & Routes region! The summer travel season is heating up and we have some great weekend events planned ranging from family festivals and haunted adventures to sharing a day in the park with your favorite four-legged friend.

Make the most of your season with us and enjoy these tips, trends and reports on our region’s tourism.

Family fun isn’t complete without live music, a classic car show, and a tasty barbeque competition! Check out the Second Annual Jerseyville Family Festival- Beats, BBQ & Brews.

Jerseyville Family Festival- Beats, BBQ & Brews

Friday, May 31 from 5 p.m. to Midnight & Saturday, June 1 from 10 a.m. to Midnight

Wittman & Lion’s Parks in Jerseyville

Grab a lawn chair or blanket and catch a flick under the stars with the City of Edwardsville’s free Movie in the Park Series! This summer series begins with a showing of the Incredibles 2.

Edwardsville Summer Movies in the Park Series

Saturday, June 1 at 8:15 p.m.

Edwardsville City Park in Edwardsville

Explore the paranormal at the notoriously haunted Mineral Springs Mall. Learn the latest strange and spooky trends before conducting your own investigation with Haunted Road Media’s ParaCon!

Haunted Road Media’s ParaCon

Saturday, June 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mineral Springs Mall in Alton

Grab your pooch and enjoy games and prizes at the Village of Godfrey’s annual Bark in the Park! All breeds and ages are welcome to let their tails down to help support the 5A’s Animal Shelter.

Annual Bark in the Park

Sunday, June 2 from noon to 4 p.m.

Glazebrook Community Park in Godfrey

All bets are on for an exciting evening at the races at Fairmount Park! Live music from the Great Escape, an all-you-can-eat-appetizer buffet along with a full horse racing schedule are included in the fun.

Party in the Park & Craft Beer Night

Saturday, June 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Fairmount Park Racetrack in Collinsville

