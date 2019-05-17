The temperatures are on the rise and that means weekend fun is ramping up! From cruising down the iconic Mother Road to enjoying a meal with your furry best friend, there are plenty of picture worthy moments you won’t want to miss!

Enjoy these tips, trends and reports on our region’s tourism and events.

Haven’t gotten your Route 66 kicks yet? Journey through decades of history with participating stops along the Blue Carpet Corridor of Route 66 with a weekend Passport Run!

Blue Carpet Corridor Passport Run (website link here)

Saturday, May 18 & Sunday May 19, Times vary

Route 66 from Auburn to Collinsville

Put on your dancing shoes, because the Grafton Winery Blues Festival will have you enjoying top-notch blues bands at their vineyard!

Grafton Winery Blues Festival (website link here)

Saturday, May 18 & Sunday, May 19 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Grafton Winery the Vineyards in Grafton

Grab your kids and experience Mississippian culture! Enjoy hands-on activities such as pinch-pot making and atlatl spear-throwing at Kids Day at Cahokia Mounds.

Kids Day at Cahokia Mounds (website link here)

Sunday, May 19 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

Cahokia Mounds in Collinsville

In honor of the seasonal session IPA release, Recess Brewery’s annual Broken Spoke Brew Ride will have you touring downtown Edwardsville and then cooling off with a pint of cold beer!

Broken Spoke Brew Ride (website link here)

Saturday, May 18 at 9 a.m.

Recess Brewing in Edwardsville

Your pup has been waiting for a weekend adventure too! Bring your four-legged friend to downtown Alton for a Pup Crawl. Enjoy food and beverage specials together at a dozen participating restaurants!

Downtown Alton Pup Crawl (website link here)

Saturday, May 18 from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Downtown Alton

We have a region full of tourism activity and trends! Be sure to check out the latest for our Great Rivers & Routes region of Southwestern Illinois at www.RiversandRoutes.com. (website link)

More like this: