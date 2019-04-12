Carnivals, vintage drive in theaters and music on the Mississippi River. It all means spring is here to stay in the Great Rivers & Routes region. Here are some fun weekend activities!

Pack the car with popcorn and soda and head to Litchfield for opening night of the Route 66 Sky View Drive In Theater. It’s double feature time!

Litchfield Sky View Drive-In Opening Weekend

Friday, April 12 at 7:45 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m.

Sky View Drive-In Theater in Litchfield

Nature-inspired crafts food and drinks are on hand during the annual Riverbend Earth Day Festival.

Riverbend Earth Day Festival

Saturday, April 13 from noon – 6 p.m.

Old Bakery Beer Company in Alton

Grab a drink, sit back and enjoy the Mississippi River breezes with beats from Flip the Frog at the Loading Dock!

Flip the Frog at The Loading Dock

Sunday, April 14 from 2 p.m. − 6 p.m.

The Loading Dock in Grafton

Get your carnival fix with rides, food, games and live music at the inaugural Wood River Spring Fest!

Wood River Spring Fest

April 12 – April 20, times vary

Storco Self Storage lot in Wood River

Shop with dozens of indoor and outdoor vendors to find vintage goods at the Edwardsville Flea Market’s annual Spring Event!

Spring Event

Saturday, April 13 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Edwardsville Flea Market in Edwardsville

We have a region full of tourism activity and trends! Be sure to check out the latest for our Great Rivers & Routes region of Southwestern Illinois at www.RiversandRoutes.com.

