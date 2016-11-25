ALTON - The Annual Great River Road Run will mark its 57th anniversary with the race that begins at 10 a.m. on Broadway at State Street in Alton on Saturday.

There are two races - a 10-mile run and a two-mile race. Race day entries are possible for either race from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at Mac’s 315 Belle St., Alton. The Alton Road Runners Club coordinates the race each year.

Volunteers from Saint Anthony’s Health Center and Hollywood Tan will man the water stations. The age divisions are: Male and female 39 and under/Masters: 40 to 59/Supermasters 60 and over. The top 50 are awarded medals at the finish chute. The Supermaster race will offer 20 medals to the top finishers in that age category.

Plaques will be given to the first three male and female overall. Shirts are available race day.

Race day fee for the race is $50. Checks should be made payable to Alton Road Runners.

Endurace Race Timing will post results on race day.

Race Director Russ Colona expects some entries to occur on day of the race and welcomes the last-minute entries.

Colona said the race has an abundance of solid volunteers who make the race happen.

“Some of the volunteers have done the race so much it is almost second nature to them and that helps a lot,” Colona said.

Colona said year after year he hears compliments about how the race is run. He said said funds from the race go to Alton Road Runners summer programs, its annual awards banquet and other community service needs.

