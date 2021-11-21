GRAFTON - Firefighters battled the fire on the river bluffs near Grafton on both Saturday and Sunday. The focus for the firefighters was to contain hot spots over the weekend from the blaze.

Firefighters from QEM, Godfrey, Jerseyville, Brighton, and Fieldon were present at times throughout the weekend with the river bluffs fire.

QEM Fire Chief Gerry New said a part of the Great River Road was shut down near Raging Rivers Sunday afternoon, while firefighters battled the blaze, but as of this evening, they have opened the road to traffic.

“We did shut it down and went back out there this afternoon to get some hot spots on top of the bluff,” he said. “We were out there all day on Saturday until dark and Sunday afternoon for about four hours.”

Chief New said he is more than pleased with everyone’s work with the fire.

“There has been a lot of good teamwork this weekend fighting the fire,” he said. “They all did a good job pooling their resources together.”

The chief said because of the proximity of the bluffs hotspots, they are difficult to battle and very dangerous.

“I am very thankful everyone is safe after fighting the fire,” he said. “Thank goodness no one has been hurt.”

