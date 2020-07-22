ALTON - The Great River Road is presently closed from Clifton Terrace to State Street in Alton because of a partial train derailment in the 700 block of West Broadway.

"There are no train cars that overturned but the train still stretched across the roadway, obstructing traffic," Alton Police Deputy Chief Marcos Pulido said. "There are no reported injuries."

Pulido said traffic is being diverted at West Broadway and State State in Alton. Traffic is being diverted in Godfrey at Clifton Terrance.

The Alton Police encourage motorists to take a different route until the area can be reopened. Illinois Department of Transportation and Norfolk Southern Railroad has multiple vehicles at the scene.

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

