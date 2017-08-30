GODFREY - The Great Godfrey Triathlon continues to grow and this past weekend, those involved enjoyed perfect weather, helping performances.

"It was just a beautiful day," said Kim Caughran, Godfrey Parks and Recreation director. "We think we get some of the nicest people around to participate in the triathlon. We had 71 participate this year and it has grown from 50 and 60 the first year."

The event consists of a 400-meter open water pond swim at Glazebrook Park, a 14-mile bike ride and a 5K run.

Here are the results of the Great Godfrey Triathlon, held Sunday at Glazebrook Park in Godfrey:

OVERALL MEN

Ben Haskins, 1:04:23; Scott Schuyler, 1:08:26; James Ritter, 1:08:55; Justin White, 1:09:06; James Clark, 1:10:39; John Himer, 1:13:45; Timothy Curran, 1:14:36; Chris Jones, 1:15:30; Mark Thompson, 1:15:37; David Spitze, 1:16:46

OVERALL WOMEN

Renee White, 1:09:25; Jen Haskins, 1:12:02; Jill Bryant, 1:14:39; Sally Drake, 1:15:14; Elysia Krieger, 1:17:14; Debra Ritter, 1:17:51; Kristine Boehlke, 1:18:13; Hannah Polinske, 1:18:14; Stacey Kotzamanis, 1:18:57; Jeanna Clark, 1:20:52

MEN AGE GROUP

18-24, Blake Vest, 1:20:46; 25-29, Travis Nissenbaum, 1:16:54; 30-34, Himer; 35-39, Haskins; 40-44, Thompson; 45-49, Clark; 50-54, Schuyler; 55-59, Chris Jones, 1:15:30; 60-64, Spitze; 65-69, Bob Patterson, 1:20:21

WOMEN AGE GROUP

12-17, Polinske; 18-24, Taylor Saale, 1:30:59; 25-29, Lauren Himer, 1:22:20; 30-34, Lauren Voelker, 1:25:36; 35-39, Haskins; 40-44, White; 45-49, Bryant; 50-54, Ritter; 55-59, Donna Eatherton, 1:31:10; 60-64; Kathleen Vest, 1:54:08;

