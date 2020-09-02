GODFREY - This would have been the 18th or 19th consecutive year the Great Godfrey Corn Maze would have been running, but with COVID-19 and the new restrictions from the governor, the Village Board of Trustees on Tuesday voted to cancel the maze.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

This year, Godfrey was going to have a small maze and we only would have done it a month to keep the cycle going but with the new restrictions from the governor, Tuesday limiting the number of people that can be together. The Village of Godfrey Board of Trustees decided to cancel it altogether.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We will do it better next year with a special design and we will do it up," Godfrey Mayor Michael McCormick said. "Next year will be a better year, We will have a better fireworks show along with a better corn maze."

More like this:

Godfrey's Dog Park to Open in August
Jul 21, 2025
Christmas In July Event At Freer Auto Body Raises Record $76,000
Jul 21, 2025
Godfrey Narrowly Approves Sales Tax Increase To Avoid Grocery Tax Replacement
Jul 1, 2025
How Clearwave Fiber Connects the Community
Jul 15, 2025
Opinion: Fairness at the Pharmacy Counter: Help Is on the Way for Illinois Families and Seniors
Aug 3, 2025

 