Name: Graysen Michael Sebastian

Parents: Angela Anderson and Robert Sebastian III of East Alton

Birth weight: 6 lbs 3 oz

Birth Length: 20 inches

Time : 8:08

Date: September 14, 2016

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings: Kyannah (13); Tyrese (11); Jasmin (1)

Grandparents: Norma & David Tucker, Cottage Hills; Edward Anderson, Alton; Gwen Kelly, Bethalo

Great Grandparents Valerie Ross, Greenfield

 

 