GLEN CARBON - It’s been a historic year for Father McGivney Catholic High School’s track team. Over the past year they have grown to over 35 members, became the first team to accomplish a state championship in school history, earned two individual state championship medals, earned two relay state champion teams, earned two fourth place finishes, and a fifth-place finish.

Father McGivney Principal, Joseph Lombardi explained, “It’s incredible to see the hard work payoff for these young men and women. It’s been an honor to watch them flourish and succeed.”

He continued, “Hearing Fr. McGivney Catholic High School mentioned at the girls' state track meet in front of a packed O'Brien Stadium at Eastern was truly amazing. I couldn’t be prouder.”

This great success didn’t come easy. The athletes had to practice off campus and at several different locations. A hail-storm in March of this year raised awareness of a safety aspect of remote practice facilities. In May, a group of Griffin families began a grassroots campaign to explore funding to complete a track on campus for the 2025 track and field season.

Article continues after sponsor message

Parent and campaign manager, Lisa Rybak explains, “Seeing what these ladies were able to accomplish on the state level without the use of their own facilities drove our group forward to lay out plans and push to get the funds necessary to build a track.”

Lisa, along with a group of other McG parents, proposed a new eight lane clay track, end D-zone turf, high jump area, long jump/triple jump/pole-vault runways pads and pits, new shot put pad and field, and a new discus pad, cage, and field.

With the help of 20 total donors, the dream of a track on campus became a reality.

Lombardi states: “I’m constantly amazed by the tremendous support of our McGivney community for our students and our school. Their support is greatly appreciated.”

The school is working with Construction Partners Byrne & Jones, Jameson Sheley, and Craig Schmidt. The project broke ground on Thursday, August 15, 2024, and will be completed by the end of October.