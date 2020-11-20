EDWARDSVILLE - A grass fire in the center of a median between the northbound and southbound lanes of Illinois 255 created a potentially dangerous situation on Friday morning until firefighters arrived.

Edwardsville and Mitchell firefighters quickly responded and extinguished the grass blaze.

This is the second consecutive day of grass fires in the area. Residents are urged to avoid outside burning with the conditions so dry outside.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

