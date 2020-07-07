GRANITE CITY, IL – The COVID-19 outbreak is expected to create a need for behavioral health services for people who have not needed them before. The stress of job losses, financial difficulties, social isolation, caring for ill relatives, and other factors can lead to depression, anxiety, and substance use.

The most vulnerable populations in downstate Illinois will be able to get help as a result of a grant award. The Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund (ICRF) has awarded Chestnut Health Systems $100,000 in its most recent round of funding. In all, ICRF awarded $6.95 million to 42 not-for-profit organizations around the state to help populations most burdened by the outbreak.

Chestnut will use the funding to provide mental health treatment and substance use treatment for people in Illinois impacted by the pandemic. Chestnut operates in Central Illinois, in the St. Louis Metro East area, and in Jefferson County, Missouri.

ICRF is a fund held and processed by The Chicago Community Foundation. It was created to quickly help people all over the state who are in economic, social, and health crisis due to the pandemic.

