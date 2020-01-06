BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – SIUE junior Zeke Moore (Granite City, Illinois) has been selected as the Ohio Valley Conference men's basketball Newcomer of the Week Monday.

Moore paced SIUE on OVC-opening weekend in which SIUE scored an upset over Conference-favorite Belmont and averaged 77 points a game.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The junior transfer led SIUE with 17 points on 5-10 shooting against Belmont and hit back-to-back three-pointers to tie the score early in the second half (SIUE took the lead for good shortly thereafter). Moore sank three of four free throw attempts in the final 30 seconds to help seal the victory. He scored a game-high 22 points in SIUE's narrow loss at Tennessee State. He was 6-11 from the field, 4-7 from three-point range and 6-7 at the free throw line.

The award is the first weekly award for SIUE this season.

The Cougars, 1-1 in OVC play, continue on the road for games at Morehead State Thursday and Eastern Kentucky Saturday.

More like this:

SIUE Men's Basketball's Run Ends With First Round Loss In NCAA Tournament
Mar 21, 2025
Collinsville Native Ray'Sean Taylor's Explosive Night Key To SIUE's Road Success
Feb 24, 2025
Collinsville Native Ray'Sean Taylor Shines Again With 24-Point Performance, Propels Cougars To OVC Title Game
Mar 8, 2025
Collinsville Native Ray'Sean Taylor Shines Again: Cougars Defeat Little Rock 73-65 to Reach Semifinals
Mar 2, 2025
SIUE'S Ray'Sean Taylor, A Collinsville Native, Named Player Of Year In OVC
Mar 4, 2025

 