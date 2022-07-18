Granite City's Nicholas Wilmsmeyer Graduates From Rockhurst University.

KANSAS CITY, MO. - Rockhurst University awarded 733 degrees at its spring commencement ceremony, held May 14, 2022, at Municipal Auditorium in downtown Kansas City.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The following students were awarded degrees:

Granite City, IL

Article continues after sponsor message

Nicholas Wilmsmeyer, Bachelor of Science

The program featured two student speakers, with Emily Dickson, a nursing major, representing undergraduate students, and Joseph Straws, a Doctor of Physical Therapy recipient, representing graduate students.

About Rockhurst University

Rockhurst University, founded in 1910 and located in the heart of Kansas City, Missouri, is a Catholic university in the Jesuit tradition committed to providing inclusive, innovative and transformative education. As a comprehensive university and supportive community of nearly 4,000 students, its mission is to form lifelong learners in the liberal arts tradition who engage the complexities of our world and serve others as compassionate, thoughtful leaders. U.S. News & World Report consistently names Rockhurst among the top Midwest Regional Universities. Rockhurst has held the community engagement classification from the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching since 2010. Learn more at www.rockhurst.edu.

More like this:

Granite City Students Earn Rockhurst University Fall 2024 Dean's List Honors
Jan 8, 2025
HSHS Names System Vice President, Chief Nursing Executive  
Mar 4, 2025
Edwardsville, Brighton, Roxana, Collinsville, Belleville, Granite and O'Fallon Students Part Of SIU Medical Students' Residence Match
Mar 27, 2025
Local Students Named To Washington University in St. Louis Fall 2024 Dean's List
Mar 14, 2025
Governor Pritzker Signs Memorandum of Understanding Between Mexico and Illinois
5 days ago

 