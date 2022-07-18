Granite City's Nicholas Wilmsmeyer Graduates From Rockhurst University Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. KANSAS CITY, MO. - Rockhurst University awarded 733 degrees at its spring commencement ceremony, held May 14, 2022, at Municipal Auditorium in downtown Kansas City. The following students were awarded degrees: Granite City, IL Article continues after sponsor message Nicholas Wilmsmeyer, Bachelor of Science The program featured two student speakers, with Emily Dickson, a nursing major, representing undergraduate students, and Joseph Straws, a Doctor of Physical Therapy recipient, representing graduate students. About Rockhurst University Rockhurst University, founded in 1910 and located in the heart of Kansas City, Missouri, is a Catholic university in the Jesuit tradition committed to providing inclusive, innovative and transformative education. As a comprehensive university and supportive community of nearly 4,000 students, its mission is to form lifelong learners in the liberal arts tradition who engage the complexities of our world and serve others as compassionate, thoughtful leaders. U.S. News & World Report consistently names Rockhurst among the top Midwest Regional Universities. Rockhurst has held the community engagement classification from the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching since 2010. Learn more at www.rockhurst.edu. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending