GRANITE CITY - Multicare Specialists will once again host a Multicare Market to encourage community members to learn more about their health.

From 4–7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, community members are invited to Multicare Specialists at 3986 Maryville Road in Granite City to talk with vendors and enjoy giveaways and more. The market, which is similar to a farmers’ market and vendor fair, aims to encourage health consciousness.

“This is more than a market. It’s a health movement,” said Dr. Ashely Eavenson, owner of Multicare Specialists. “We can’t wait.”

Vendors include Oaklee Rose Farms, Daddy’s Dills, Farm Truk Foodtruck, SMB Boutique, Green Gaia Essentials, Earth Candy, Meme’s Coffee Shop, Freshness in a Bottle, Wild Wolff Pastures, Christine’s Salsa, Sinfully Safe by Sarah, Nourishing Nelli, Wheelhouse Fish Co., Larder and Cupboard, Ann’s Roots Microgreens, Orthomolecular, Crowned Creations by Keri, M&M Dog Co., and Herb N’ Pepper.

These vendors will offer a variety of products, from fresh seafood and produce to gluten-free sweet treats to supplements and more. Eavenson noted that every vendor is a business she frequents. In addition to the shopping opportunities, there will be several giveaways throughout the event.

As the owner and president of Multicare Specialists, Eavenson believes strongly in functional medicine. Multicare Specialists offers family medicine, chiropractic care, physical therapy, athletic training, IV therapy, x-rays, red light therapy and more.

Their mission — “Inspiring healthy living through education, natural solutions, and community connection” — will guide them through this event. Eavenson wants to make sure her patients’ health is optimized, and she hopes the Multicare Market will encourage attendees to continue taking care of themselves.

“I feel it’s important to bring these resources together in my own community and hometown,” she shared.

For more information about the Multicare Market, click here or visit the official Multicare Specialists Facebook page.

