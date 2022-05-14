GRANITE CITY - Lawson Kimble has been chosen as an Illinois Principals' Association Outstanding Student and Citizen Award recipient. Lawson joins fellow Granite City student Abbey Haddix as one of the award winners.

LAWSON KIMBLE

Kimble is the captain of the hockey and volleyball teams and vice-president of the International Thespian Society. He has participated in two spring plays produced by the high school, along with participating in multiple clubs and sports: Hobby Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Hockey Club, Renaissance, Saturday Scholars Program, Secondary Honors, and Student Council.

Kimble will be taking a gap year to play Jr. Hockey with future plans to play NCAA Division 1 while studying pre-law. He is attending a hockey camp at Harvard and Dartmouth this summer. Kimble's ultimate goal is to play in the National Hockey League and practice either sports or entertainment law.

Honors: Renaissance Top 10; Elks Student of the Month; Mr. Warrior; Illinois State Scholar; National Merit Commended Student; Personal Choice; May King; MVCHA Hockey Champion for two years; MVCHA Hockey All-Star; GCHS Hockey Nate Ryckman Hockey Award; GCHS Hockey 110% Award.

Parents: Darin and Melissa Kimble.

