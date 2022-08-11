GRANITE CITY – Front Office Fiduciary Network and the Metro East Sports Podcast has named 2022 Granite City High School graduate Ella Stepanek their monthly Charitable Champion Award, as announced on Thursday.

This program gives school districts within Madison County an opportunity to showcase their remarkable student-athletes.

Once a month, the Front Office Fiduciary Network will recognize a “Charitable Champion,” a local student-athlete who epitomizes the qualities of academic and athletic excellence, leadership, compassion, and team-spirit. Once selected, the “Charitable Champion” will be invited to join the Metro East Sports Podcast for an interview in honor of this prestigious recognition. The nominated athlete will also be asked to choose a local charity to receive a $500 donation on his/her behalf.

"We are excited to announce our next Charitable Champion of the month, Ella Stepanek from Granite City High School," said Chad M. Opel, Senior Wealth Management Advisor. "She is an outstanding student-athlete who is excelling as a teammate, leader, and community activist."

Stepanek, the 2021-22 GCHS Scholar Athlete of the Year, was a three-sport student-athlete at GCHS - volleyball, basketball, softball. She will attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in the fall and is the daughter of Paul and Sarah Stepanek.

Stepanek graduated with a 5.6 grade point average and was Summa Cum Laude.

She chose the Granite City Alumni Association to receive a $500 donation in her honor on behalf of the Front Office Fiduciary Network. Stepanek will be featured on the Metro East Sports Podcast in the month of August.

Nominations can be submitted through their website www.YourFrontOffice.com.

