PLATTEVILLE, Wis. - Granite City's Ashley Peck, a biology major, participated in the University of Wisconsin-Platteville commencement ceremonies December 14, 2019, in Williams Fieldhouse.

UW-Platteville, founded in 1866, has been named the best in Wisconsin for annual return on investment for the fourth consecutive year by Payscale and the best in the state (and seventh nationally) for employment by Zippia, the Career Expert.

For more information on the university, located in Southwest Wisconsin, visit uwplatt.edu.

