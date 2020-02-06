Granite City's Ashley Peck Graduates from UW-Platteville With Biology Major Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. PLATTEVILLE, Wis. - Granite City's Ashley Peck, a biology major, participated in the University of Wisconsin-Platteville commencement ceremonies December 14, 2019, in Williams Fieldhouse. UW-Platteville, founded in 1866, has been named the best in Wisconsin for annual return on investment for the fourth consecutive year by Payscale and the best in the state (and seventh nationally) for employment by Zippia, the Career Expert. Article continues after sponsor message For more information on the university, located in Southwest Wisconsin, visit uwplatt.edu. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending