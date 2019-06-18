SHANNON COUNTY, MO. - A Granite City woman - 48-year-old Sherrie Baker - died after a floating accident in the Jacks Fork River in Shannon County on Friday, June 14.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Baker was floating down the river this past Friday afternoon when the tube she was riding was hit by a sunken stump, authorities said.

The Granite City woman was swept under water and died at the scene, authorities added.

 