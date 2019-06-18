Granite City Woman Dies After Floating Accident on Jacks Fork River
June 18, 2019 12:06 PM June 18, 2019 12:07 PM
SHANNON COUNTY, MO. - A Granite City woman - 48-year-old Sherrie Baker - died after a floating accident in the Jacks Fork River in Shannon County on Friday, June 14.
Baker was floating down the river this past Friday afternoon when the tube she was riding was hit by a sunken stump, authorities said.
The Granite City woman was swept under water and died at the scene, authorities added.