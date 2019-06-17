GRANITE CITY - The Granite City Walmart remains closed today, but Granite City Assistant Fire Chief Kenny Prazma said he talked to Walmart officials from Arkansas today and there is hope to reopen a portion of the store Tuesday.

Prazma said he couldn’t comment on the exact cause of the fire because it is still under investigation. He said reports should be released with the cause over the next few days. Because of the fire, and smoke damage the store will have to be restocked.

Granite City’s Fire Department was quickly on the scene to extinguish the blaze, preventing even further damage.

“There is still an investigation over the incident and the cause is pending,” Prazma said.

Det. Lt. Nicholas Novacich issued this statement from the Granite City Police Department regarding the Walmart fire:

"On Friday, June 14, a fire occurred at the Walmart store located in Granite City. During this incident, Walmart was damaged but the severity is not yet fully known. One subject is believed to be responsible for the fire and sustained minor injuries during the incident.

"The subject believed to be involved is a juvenile and therefore no further information will be released regarding this incident."

Walmart has an enormous impact on Granite City’s economy and the business missed most of the weekend because of the Friday night fire call and is closed today.

