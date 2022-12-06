GRANITE CITY – Over 50 Granite City High School Teachers and staff wore t-shirts on Friday to support one of their students - Chloe Affolter.

Affolter, a 15-year-old sophomore, was diagnosed with papillary carcinoma thyroid cancer in 2019. After her diagnosis, they removed her thyroid. Since then she has been going in for blood work every three months to keep things in check.

In August 2022, her yearly scan didn’t quite match up to her blood work numbers so she underwent further testing that determined the cancer was back. Another surgery was done to remove the cancerous lymph nodes. After an eight-day stay in the hospital, Chloe was sent home to heal.

Being in remission, her battle is far from over. She will head to the endocrinologist in January for follow-up PET scans and ultrasounds.

