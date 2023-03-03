GRANITE CITY - Granite City Community Unit School District #9 Superintendent Stephanie Cann announced today that it has become aware of a threatening post that has been shared on a social media platform.

"We are closely monitoring the situation, and we have taken steps to ensure the safety of our students and staff and safety always remains our number one priority," she said.

"GCSD9 encourages all parents and guardians to speak with their children regarding the appropriate use of social media," she added. "If your child becomes aware of any potential threat on social media or anywhere else, please notify a GCSD9 staff member or law enforcement. Please refer to our GCSD9 Handbooks for updated policies and procedures. GCSD9 will not tolerate any threats or behavior of this kind."

She closed with the following: "Thank you for your cooperation as we continue to provide a safe and secure learning environment for our students."

