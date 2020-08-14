?

GRANITE CITY - Granite City Community Unit School District Superintendent Stephanie M. Cann, Ed.S., released a statement that a District 9 employee has been released because of "unprofessional and racially-charged remarks" and comments on social media. The name of the employee has not yet been released.

"It was brought to myself and the Board of Education’s attention that a District 9 employee made the racially-charged remarks and comments on social media," Cann said. "I want to expand upon the message that Board President Matt Jones communicated yesterday; the Granite City School District No. 9 has no tolerance for racism, bigotry, or hateful acts or words. Therefore, we have made a decision to sever ties with the subject employee effective immediately.

"The action will be ratified by the Board of Education at the next regularly scheduled meeting on August 25, 2020. Our Board and myself are totally committed to creating an inclusive and positive environment that respects all of its students and staff. While we have provided bias training to all District Administration, we can and will do more. As a District, we will continue to partner with community members, parents, and students in order to embrace the diversity that embodies the Granite City community."

Granite City Community Unit School District 9 Board of Education President Jones said the situation with the employee has created a lot of anger in concern in the community.

Jones' statement on Wednesday was as follows: "There is no place for hateful language or speech in the District, nor in the Granite City community," Jones said.

