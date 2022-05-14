GRANITE CITY – Granite City High School senior Abbey Haddix was chosen as the Illinois Principals’ Association Outstanding Student and Citizen Award recipient. Lawson Kimble of Granite City High School was also chosen.

“Lawson and Abby represent the best of GCHS. Their leadership and work ethic have excelled in the school and community,” said GCHS Assistant Principal Chris Hutchings. “It is our privilege to celebrate these students on behalf of the Illinois Principals’ Association.”

ABBEY HADDIX

Article continues after sponsor message

Haddix is the president of the National Honor Society and Fellowship of Christian Athletes, a three-year soccer player, and a member of the Renaissance Club. She is planning to attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to study political science and Spanish.

Honors: Renaissance Top 10; Personal Choice Award; Illinois State Scholar; May Carousel Court; Secondary Honors.

Parents: Don and Mary Haddix.

More on Lawson is in another story today on Riverbender.com.

More like this: