GRANITE CITY – The Granite City Police Department has charged four individuals in two separate cases with pairing up to commit mob action.

Charles A. Payne, 61, and Brandon M. Payne, 29, both of Granite City, each face Class 3 felony counts of aggravated battery and Class 4 felony counts of mob action.

On Jan. 20, 2025, the two allegedly worked together in striking an individual “about the head and body, causing lacerations” while in a public place at Patrick’s Bar in Granite City, according to court documents.

Both individuals were granted pretrial release in their cases, which were presented by the Granite City Police Department on Jan. 29, 2025.

In two separate cases filed just two days prior, Zachary A. Hildebrand, 36, and Ronald J. Hildebrand, 33, also of Granite City, were also charged with Class 4 felony counts of mob action.

The two reportedly acted together and with “another unknown individual” in battering a victim by “repeatedly punching him and knocking him to the ground.”

The Granite City Police Department also presented the case against the Hildebrands, both of whom were granted pretrial release from custody.

Charges are merely accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

