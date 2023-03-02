GRANITE CITY - Granite City Superintendent Stephanie Cann provided an update on the situation that occurred Wednesday at Granite City High School with more details.

"Two altercations, that did not involve weapons, occurred at the same time, requiring additional support," she said. "The situation was resolved quickly due to the response of GCHS teachers, staff, and the Granite City Police Department."

Cann said the school system is grateful for these individuals who work tirelessly to keep our schools and community safe.

Cann also added that students were kept in their classrooms until dismissal after the incidents as a safety precaution.

