August 16, 2019 11:48 AM August 16, 2019 1:38 PM
GRANITE CITY - Granite City School District canceled classes on Monday, Aug. 19. The school district said the flood clean up from last Monday's storms has taken more time then they thought.
Granite City schools were supposed to start on Thursday, Aug. 15, but due to flooding clean up, it was postponed till Monday but now pushed back till Thursday.
