Granite City, Ill., Jan. 7, 2021 – Granite City Community Unit School District #9 announced updated bus routes for the beginning of second semester in-person learning, which is set to start on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

To view updated bus routes, please click HERE.

A TUTORIAL is included to help determine what bus and time that students will be picked up and dropped off.

Please note that buses may be running late on the first few days of school as students become familiar with their buses and seating arrangements. As recommended in previous years, students should arrive 10 minutes prior to departure.

