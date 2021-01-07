Granite City, Ill., Jan. 7, 2021 – Granite City Community Unit School District #9 announced updated bus routes for the beginning of second semester in-person learning, which is set to start on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

To view updated bus routes, please click HERE.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

A TUTORIAL is included to help determine what bus and time that students will be picked up and dropped off.

Article continues after sponsor message

Please note that buses may be running late on the first few days of school as students become familiar with their buses and seating arrangements. As recommended in previous years, students should arrive 10 minutes prior to departure.

For more information about the Granite City School District #9, please visit our website at: www.gcsd9.net or follow on social media at @GCSD9.

For more information:

https://www.gcsd9.net/News/409#sthash.axaMADdU.pQIUnSWs.dpbs

More like this:

United States Steel Donates $5K to Granite City Schools
Sep 9, 2025
Granite City Students Explore Nursing Careers With SIUE Expert
Sep 17, 2025
Marching Warriors Dominate 2025 Greater St. Louis Band Competition
Today
Granite City Hosts Successful Back To School Bash For 2025-26
Aug 11, 2025
Granite City Schools Receive Major Donations For Students Ahead Of 2025-26 Year
Aug 14, 2025

 