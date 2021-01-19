GRANITE CITY–Juniors Judah Black and Jacyn Connolly from Granite City High School were selected as Granite City Rotary Club Students of the Month for January.

Students were nominated by teachers, and were chosen on the basis of academics, as well as scholastic, extracurricular and civic honors and awards, and organization membership and leadership.

Each honoree will receive a framed certificate and a gift card. They will be recognized virtually at a future Rotary meeting.

JUDAH BLACK

Three-sport athlete in soccer, basketball and volleyball

Member of Student Council and Fellowship of Christian Athletes

Volunteer for City Temple Food Pantry.

ACYN CONNOLLY

Dance Team lead captain

Three-year Secondary Honors and Two-year Honor Roll

Second chair wind ensemble Three-year member of dance team

Two-year member of concert band, marching band and pep band

Played one season of tennis Member of spirit club and varsity club.

