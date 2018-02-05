EDWARDSVILLE - The Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) on Wednesday will honor Granite City resident Helen Hawkins for her commitment to community service during a celebration at 9:00 am on the 2nd Floor of the Madison County Administration Building.

Specifically, Jean Bohnhoff, Director of IDoA will present the award to Helen Hawkins, the 2017 inductee for the Community Service Category. Hawkins has consistently shown tremendous support for community-based programs in her area. She has chaired special projects for the organizations she is a member of such as the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary, AmVets Ladies Auxiliary, and VFW Women’s Auxiliary in addition to many others. Hawkins has shown her commitment to her community by providing aid to victims of area flooding, improving cemetery grounds, and supporting our troops away from home.

The Senior Illinoisans Hall of Fame was created by the Illinois General Assembly in 1994 to honor Illinois residents ages 65 and older for their personal achievements in four separate categories. Since then, 104 people have been inducted into the Hall of Fame including the 2017 inductees. Hawkins is one of the three inductees for 2017.

SCHEDULE FOR WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 7, 2018:

WHAT: 2017 Senior Hall of Fame Award Presentation

WHEN: 9:00 AM

WHERE: 2nd Floor, County Board Room

Madison County Administration Building

157 North Main St., Edwardsville

WHO: Jean Bohnhoff, Director of IDoA

