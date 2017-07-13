CULVER CITY, Calif. - Kelly Lasiter's reign as a Jeopardy! champion lasted just one day.

Lasiter, an administrative assistant at SIU-Edwardsville from Granite City, finished tied for second with Sara-Jane Whitaker, an office clerk from Toronto in Wednesday's episode of the long-running quiz show; Gavin Borchert, a writer and editor from San Diego, became the new champion with a total of $19,600. All three got the Final Jeopardy! question correct, all three identifying the late Cuban leader Fidel Castro in the category World Leaders, based on a clue about a 1957 interview he gave to the New York Times.

Lasiter, who won the title Tuesday, will go home with $24,800 in winnings; Lasiter won $2,000 for finishing second and Whitaker finished third, earning her $1,000. Lasiter won Tuesday’s game with a total of $22,800, being the only contestant to get the Final Jeopardy! clue correct. Lasiter, during the in-game interview with host Alex Trebek, talked about reaching the finals of the 1991 Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee in Washington.

Jeopardy!, currently in its 33rd season in its current incarnation, airs at 4:30 p.m. weekdays on KSDK-TV in St. Louis; the show first premiered in 1964 on NBC, running through 1975 before a brief revival in 1978 and was one of the most popular shows its day in its first run. The current incarnation of the Merv Griffin-created show premiered in 1984; it is produced by Sony Pictures Television and distributed by CBS Television Distribution and taped at the Sony Pictures Studios lot in Culver City, Calif., which was once the home of the legendary studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer.

