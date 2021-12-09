EAST ST. LOUIS – The U.S. District Court in East St. Louis today announced that a Madison County man has been sentenced for unlawful gun possession by a felon. Derrick D. Ingram, 48, has been sentenced to 72 months in federal prison on one count of a felon in possession of a firearm.

The sentencing hearing was conducted on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, in U.S. District Court in East St. Louis. According to court documents and statements made in Court, the crime occurred on October 15, 2020, when Ingram fled from Granite City Police during a traffic stop. Ingram was armed with a firearm while he ran from police and continued to grab for the gun during his arrest. He was also found in possession of methamphetamine and cocaine.

Ingram had numerous prior felony convictions including Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Attempted Aggravated Kidnapping. As part of his sentence, Ingram was ordered to serve a 3-year term of supervised release.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.

Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally-based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

The investigation was conducted by the Granite City Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Alexandria Burns.

