GRANITE CITY - The Granite City Police Department announced Thursday that Norfolk and Southern Railroad will be closing the railroad tracks at West Pontoon and Missouri Avenue from 8 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, until 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, for much needed repairs.

The Granite City Police said detour signs will be in place but please plan accordingly and choose alternate routes.

"Please share with your friends since this will affect first day of school routes for some," the police department said.

