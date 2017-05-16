GRANITE CITY - The Granite City Police Department is seeking information about a male who committed a burglary at Abner's Food Mart located at 2200 Pontoon Road in Granite City.

This was the description by Granite City Police: "At 7:30 p.m. on 05/09/2017, officers with the Granite City Police Department responded to Abner's Food Mart after a black male committed a burglary. The black male was wearing a red shirt, black pants, what appears to be black Nike shoes with a white swoosh on the side, and a black in color stocking hat. The stocking hat had a red “C” on it.

"The suspect is observed waiting until the register was opened at which time he reaches across the counter and grabs cash from the register. The suspect then fled on foot west behind the Brown Recreation Center (Pontoon Road and Franklin Avenue)."

Granite City Police said it is attempting to identify the subject in the photo.

Anyone with information about the suspect in the photo above is asked to contact the Police Department at (618) 877-6111.

