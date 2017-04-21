GRANITE CITY - The Granite City Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying and locating a suspect accused of robbing an elderly woman in the parking lot of a shopping center.

The robbery occurred on April 18, 2017, in a lot located in the 3300 block of Nameoki Road. According to a release from Granite City Detective Lt. Nicholas Novacich, an unknown male subject ran to an elderly female, stole her purse and knocked her to the ground. He then fled the scene in a red or maroon colored minivan - possibly a Dodge Caravan or Plymouth Voyager.

According to the release, the woman sustained injuries during the incident, and was transported to Gateway Regional Medical Center for treatment. She was later released from the hospital, but injuries she sustained to her head have reportedly given the woman poor memory recall, causing her to not be able to give police a precise description of the suspect.

From what the woman can recall, her assailant was a black male wearing dark clothing and light-colored tennis shoes.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call the Granite City Police Department at (618) 877-6111.