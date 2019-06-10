GRANITE CITY - The Granite City Police Department is currently investigating a domestic disturbance that occurred in the 2100 block of Amos Ave. During the incident at least one gunshot was reported to have been fired and one individual was injured. That individual has been transported to a local hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

The Granite City Police Department said a person of interest in custody at this time. In addition, there are still leads to be investigated; however this case will likely be presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s office for charges at a later time.

"The incident is still being investigated diligently by our detective division," the Granite City Police said. "As a result, no identifying information regarding the parties involved will be released at this time. The Granite City Police Department would like to thank you all for your patience."

