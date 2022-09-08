GRANITE CITY - Granite City Police is investigating a serious incident at an apartment complex at Nameoki Road and 25th Street in Granite City. Several additional agencies were dispatched to the location. An individual appears to have been shot in that area.

Granite City Police has stopped traffic near where the incident occurred.

The condition of the person injured is not yet known. Granite City Fire Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Venice Police, Madison Police, and ARCH Medical joined Granite City Police at the scene but ARCH departed after a period of time. The law enforcement agencies continue to investigate the scene.

Developing.

