GRANITE CITY - The Granite City Police Department and Madison County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting took place in the 2200 block of Washington Avenue in Granite City. Granite City Capt. Nick Novacich confirmed a person was shot and has "non-life-threatening" injuries.

The person involved was transported to Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

Novacich said an investigation is presently underway in the Washington Avenue case.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

