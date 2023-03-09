GRANITE CITY - The Granite City Police Department was called Wednesday night to an incident where one individual was shot, Major Nick Novacich, Granite City Assistant Chief of Police, said Thursday.

The shooting occurred in the 2300 block of Delmar Avenue in Granite City.

"That individual is currently undergoing treatment in a St. Louis area hospital for a non-life-threatening injury and we are diligently investigating this matter," he said. "There is no suspect(s) in custody and no further information can be released at this time to the nature of the crime."

