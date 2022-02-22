GRANITE CITY - Granite City Police Department was called to a traffic crash that involved a vehicle and pedestrian at the intersection of 20th Street and Iowa Street at 6:20 a.m. on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. Upon the arrival of officers and paramedics, the female victim was found to be unresponsive and she had sustained significant injuries.

Granite City Police Department said Tuesday afternoon the female victim was transported to a local hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries. The female victim has been identified as:

Christine K. Clark

Article continues after sponsor message

68 years of age

Collinsville, IL.

The Granite City Police Detective Division, as well as the Madison County Coroner’s Office, and the Metro East Crash Assistance Team are currently investigating this matter. Due to the ongoing investigation, no further information will be shared at this time.

The Granite City Police Department said it wishes to send its condolences to the family of Ms. Clark for their loss in this tragic incident.

More like this: