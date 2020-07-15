Granite City Police Department Swears In Three Officers Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GRANITE CITY - The Granite City Police Department on Wednesday afternoon announced three officers have been sworn in as patrolmen. "Congratulations and welcome aboard," the Granite City Police Department said in a statement. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: The patrolmen sworn in were: Officer Joseph Saucier, Officer Darian Pollion and Officer Nicholas Zambito. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending