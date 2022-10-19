WOOD RIVER – Today, Democratic Candidate for State Senate Kris Tharp (IL-56), a police officer of 25 years, announced his endorsement from the Granite City Police Benevolent and Protective Association Unit 15.

“The Granite City Police Department Police Officer’s Union PBPA Unit 15 has the utmost respect for Kris and is proud to call him our friend and colleague,” said Sergeant Nick Roberts, president of the Granite City Police Department PBPA. “Our men and women are confident Kris will always stand up and protect our citizens just as he has done for 23 years as a law enforcement officer in Madison County.”

During Kris Tharp’s 25-year career as a police officer, he has been an elderly service officer for the seniors in his community and Deputy Commander of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, one of the oldest, most successful homicide task forces in the country.

“I was born and raised in Madison County and I am proud to have served our community for 23 years as a police officer,” said Tharp. “I have always prioritized public safety as a police officer and I will continue to focus on improving public safety as State Senator for the 56th District.”

“Through his dedicated police service, the members of the Granite City Police Department have had the privilege of working hand in hand with Kris,” said Sergeant Nick Roberts, president of the Granite City Police Department PBPA. “We know and appreciate his dedication to law enforcement, but most importantly his dedication to the citizens in which he serves.”

“Kris has always carried himself beyond reproach and we have witnessed firsthand his desire to help his fellow citizens by ensuring they have the safest community possible for which to raise their children,” said Sergeant Nick Roberts, president of the Granite City Police Department PBPA. “We know he will continue dedicating himself to ensuring that all police officers have a better understanding of what is expected of them and that they have the tools necessary to best serve their communities.”

Kris Tharp was born and raised in Wood River, IL and attended Wood River public schools. Law enforcement runs deep in Tharp’s family, with his wife, son, and nephew also working in law enforcement. He is the Jail Administrator and a Captain at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and is an adjunct professor for Southwestern Illinois College (SWIC) at the police academy.

Kris Tharp’s previous endorsements include the AFL-CIO, the Illinois Federation of Teachers, the Illinois Education Association, the Southwestern Illinois Building & Construction Trades, AFSCME Council 31, Stand for Children Illinois, Illinois Fraternal Order of Police, Sheriffs of Illinois, Illinois Police Benevolent & Protective Association, Laborers Local 338, and Operating Engineers Local 150. He is also supported by the Illinois Realtors PAC.

