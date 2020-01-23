GRANITE CITY - The Granite City Police Department followed tip information about neighborhood drug activity and now two women face charges.

"The Granite City Police received information that a residence located in the 2500 block of Edwards Street was involved in drug activity," said Detective Capt. Nicholas P. Novacich. "Investigators with the Granite City Police Department conducted a thorough investigation into the matter and a search warrant was obtained for the residence. On Jan. 22, 2020 the investigators along with members of the Granite City Police Department’s Warrant Service Team executed the search warrant at the residence and two individuals were apprehended."

On Jan. 23, 2020, the facts, circumstances, and evidence recovered in the investigation were presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. After reviewing the case, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office filed charges against the following individuals:

Stephanie L. Bull

37 years of age

2500 block of Edwards Street

Granite City, IL. 62040

And

Brigette A. Belcher

37 years of age

2500 block of Edwards St.

Granite City, IL. 62040

Bull was charged with the following charges:

CT I-Possession of Methamphetamine With Intent to Deliver (Class X)

CT II-Unlawful Use of Property (Class 2)

CT III-Possession of Methamphetamine (Class X)

Belcher was charged with the following charges:

CT I-Unlawful Use of Property (Class 2)

The aforementioned warrant was presented to the Honorable Judge Heflin who set the bail at $150,000 (10% applies) for Bull and $60,000 (10 percent applies) for Belcher. Bull and Belcher will remain in custody at the Granite City Police Department pending the posting of bail or extradition to the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville.

"The Granite City Police Department would like to take this opportunity to thank our citizens for helping us locate and deal with criminal activity such as this in our community," Capt. Novacich said. "We encourage our citizens to continue their support and please call us at (618)451-9760 ext. 1238 concerning any drug information. The Granite City Police Department has no further comment concerning this case."

