Granite City Police announce increased reward for capture of carwash robber
GRANITE CITY - As much as $1,500 is being offered for anyone with any information leading to an arrest of a suspect accused of Jan. 24 afternoon robbery of Rain Tunnel Express Car Wash, located on the 1500 block of Niedringhaus Ave.
An additional offering of $1,000 was supplemented to the original $500 reward from an anonymous donor, Granite City Police said. The suspect was described as a male wearing a surgical mask. He took cash from the register at the location utilizing a handgun. The suspect was seen fleeing from the scene on foot in the direction of northeast at around 1:12 p.m.
Anyone with any information regarding this suspect is asked to contact the Granite City Police Department at (618) 877-6111.
