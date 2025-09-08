GRANITE CITY — Granite City will hold a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony for First Responders at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2025.

The event will take place in front of the Police and Fire Departments located at 2330 and 2300 Madison Avenue.

The ceremony aims to honor the service and sacrifice of first responders on the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2025, attack.